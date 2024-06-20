AN animated film created by Cardigan schoolchildren has been screened in the Senedd.
Year 4 pupils visited Yr Egin in Carmarthen to create an animated film which discussed the good and bad aspects of using plastic.
During the workshop, they had the opportunity to work as part of a group to learn about animation techniques, experiment by creating pieces of original work verbally and digitally, and use first-class technical equipment.
The pupils also had a planning session as part of the workshop, where they learned various skills in the area of Learning and Experience in the Expressive Arts, from how to create a detailed storyboard, scripting , set up lighting and set, filming and recording voices and editing.
Mari Roberts, a Teacher from Cardigan Primary School said: “It was a total pleasure working with Yr Egin, a high-quality creative organisation and the pupils’ response was amazing.
"Without the Arts Council grant, this experience and the further exciting opportunities to visit the Senedd and present the film in an animation festival would not have been possible. I urge every school to arrange a workshop in Yr Egin, your pupils and your school will benefit in so many ways.”
As a result of the fantastic work produced by the pupils, they received an invitation to display their film at an event in the Senedd where they had the opportunity to present the work in a special presentation to the Minister for Education, and the Minister for Rural and Environmental Affairs from the Government and representatives from ‘The Earth Shot Prize,’ and other environmental organisations were present.
Additionally, the school has also received an invitation to showcase their work at a special film festival ‘Trwy'r Lens’ hosted by Ceredigion County Council at Theatr y Mwldan.
Once again this was an opportunity for the school to present its film in front of an audience.
Llinos Jones, Canolfan S4C Yr Egin Project Engagement Officer, added: "Nurturing talent is at the heart of Yr Egin’s mission, and we enjoy providing creative workshops to primary and secondary schools. As well as having a real go at creating a piece of creative work and developing an understanding of the necessary elements the children and young people spend time in a Welsh language space which showcases the many opportunities available in the creative industries field in the region . We had a wonderful time with the children of Cardigan Primary School.”