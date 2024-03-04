The final hurdle for Ceredigion County Council plans to change the education of youngsters in four Aberystwyth schools to Welsh only is set to be cleared after the authority posted statutory notices that the change to foundation classes will begin in September.
In May last year, councillors agreed to begin the consultation process to change the medium of language to Welsh in the Foundation Phase in Comins Coch, Llwyn yr Eos, Padarn Sant, and Plascrug schools.
It is also proposed Comins Coch School and St Padarn’s are able to admit three-year -old pupils on a part time basis.
A consultation ended in November, with the comments - the majority of which were against from parents who responded - presented to Cabinet members last month.
Now Ceredigion County Council has launched the final statutory notice period, which began on 1 March and runs until 29 March.
Objections and representations on the plans can still be made until then.
If the plans are given the go-ahead, nursery classes would begin in the Welsh medium in 2024, with reception classes to follow in 2025, Year 1 in 2026 and year 2 in 2027.
“By September 2028 Year 3 pupils would have a sound foundation, especially orally, and would be able to build on those skills whilst also developing their skills and education through the medium of English,” documents said.
“Changing the foundation learning language” of the schools “would be a sound basis for developing the pupils’ linguistic skills in accordance with the requirements of the Curriculum for Wales,” documents added.
“It would allow for a more consistent provision and offer linguistic equity to all pupils in Ceredigion.”