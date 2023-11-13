Would you like to see a community bus based in Cellan, to provide a Saturday service from Llanfair to Lampeter in a ‘loop’?
It would require a small pool of volunteer drivers, who would be trained in the community by Dolen Teifi, which would supply the bus and cover insurance costs.
Llanfair Clydogau and Cellan Community Council has applied for a small grant to fund a pilot scheme in the run-up to Christmas.
Why not come along to the Millennium Hall on Thursday, 16 November from 10am to 3.45pm to have a cuppa and a chat, find out more and fill in a short questionnaire to say what you need and maybe register as a volunteer driver.
