Fire service continue to battle blazes

Firefighters remain at the sites of wildfires in Maentwrog and Aberdeunant.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has been tackling the fires throughout the night.

“Two appliances and a narrow access vehicle remain in attendance in Maentwrog and two appliances remain in Aberdeunant,” a service spokesperson said.

“Officers will be assessing the situation at both sites this morning.

Crews first attended what the service described as “two large scale fires in the open” at Maentwrog and Aberdeunant yesterday afternoon (Monday).

They received a call to attend Maentwrog at 3.58pm. Six crews and one incident command unit attended.

The Aberdeunant call came at 2.41pm. Ten crews attended.

Paul Scott, senior fire safety manager, said: “Many thanks to the public for their calls regarding these incidents.

“These large scale fires mean that our resources are currently under a significant amount of pressure.

“Many of the wildfires we have attended are ‘controlled burns’ that have spread. Controlled burns are not always necessary and people should think twice before attempting them.

“I’d also appeal to the public to be aware when out and about in the countryside, and to report any potential fire hazards or deliberate fire-setting.”

Also on Monday, Aberdyfi Fire Station was alerted at 6.15pm to standby in Dolgellau fire station due to another large scale wildfire. “While on standby we were mobilised to a small mountain fire,” a station spokesperson said.