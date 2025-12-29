The early stages of a scheme for a new store on the edge of Cardigan by retail giant Lidl, with the promise of creating 40 new jobs, have been lodged in a pre-application consultation.
In a consultation ahead of a formal application to Ceredigion County Council, Lidl is hoping to build a new store at the site of the B&M Store, Aberystwyth Road.
A supporting statement accompanying the consultation says: “Lidl aims to employ up to 40 full-time staff, allowing them to offer a friendly and familiar service to their customers.
“ Most Lidl employees are recruited from the local area.
“In addition, the proposals may create opportunities for temporary and indirect employment. Local labour may be recruited during the construction phase of the store, providing further short-term employment benefits.
“The scale of the proposal has been designed to both occupy current Lidl requirements as well future proofing for changes to the overall shopping experience.
“The sales area provides a modern, attractive and functional space that offers a pleasant environment for both customers and staff.
“The proposed new Lidl store strives to reduce environmental impact both through its design and through Lidl’s commitment to following best practices to minimize pollution during the construction phase.
“Furthermore, key consideration to design principles have allow for a robust proposal that will better serve the wider community.
“In addition to sustainable design, the proposals include several inherent sustainability attributes: the development will provide a convenient local service to residents and the surrounding area, the proposals are located in an accessible area served by transport options other than private cars, including local bus services and safe pedestrian and cycle routes.
A formal application is expected to be submitted to Ceredigion County Council at a later date and the consultation runs up until 28 January.
