Residents in the village have complained for decades about the lack of pavement along a busy B4337, making the daily walk to Ysgol Wirfoddol Myfenydd Primary School and nursery a hair-raising experience for parents and children alike.
Though a long-desired footpath or pavement isn’t in the works, Ceredigion County Council plans include multiple raised table pedestrian crossings, aiming to “improve accessibility for the wheeling community and people on foot”.
Work is set to begin on 11 January 2026 until 20 February, though the contract for the works is yet to be awarded.
Parents had complained of having to play “leap-frog” with oncoming traffic, with virtually no pavements along the stretch to the school and cars parked so close to the houses that they are forced to walk out into the road.
Residents became so frustrated that in 2021, they created their own Welsh government funding bid for a footpath, but the application could only come from a local authority.
These new works will be paid for through the Welsh Government’s Safe Routes in Communities fund.
Ceredigion Councillor Gwyn Wigley Evans said: “The problem surrounding the pedestrian route through the village of Llanrhystud to Ysgol Myfenydd and Ysgol Feithin Glan-y-Mor has been debated for 20 years and more.
“After long and protracted discussions, often difficult, we were very fortunate to receive funding via Ceredigion Council from the severely restricted Welsh Government Active Travel scheme and will certainly improve the safety for both parents and children along Moelifor Terrace up to the ford crossing to the schools.”
Though he and the community welcomed the introduction of the 20mph limit in 2023, he said “it did not have the desired effect on many drivers”, so the community is “looking forward to this changing and meeting the criteria which was always there from the community council, of safety first.”
A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said: “Construction works will include new traffic calming measures in response to road safety concerns raised by local residents, Llanrhystud Community Council and the Local Member...
“All the new road crossings will help improve accessibility within the village and are in line with the active travel aims and objectives of the Welsh Government’s Safe Routes in Communities grant funding.
“All the works to be carried out will be within the extent of the existing Public Highway.
“Traffic lights will be required during the majority of the construction phase, lasting approximately six weeks (subject to weather and progress); however, road closures will be required at times.
“To help minimise disruption for local residents, businesses and commuters, there will be a road closure for 5 evenings only, 18:00 hours onwards from 9 February to 13 February.
“Further details will be posted on the Council’s Road Closure webpage in due course for motorists to be aware of road diversions as part of their journey planning.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.