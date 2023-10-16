A public consultation on three options closed on 30 September and 1,776 people completed the questionnaire used to gather feedback. North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said today (Monday) it would work to develop Option 1. A statement on the fire service website said based on public feedback to the consultation, Fire and Rescue Authority members today agreed with the recommendation from the Member Emergency Cover Review Working Group that officers should continue to work on developing Option 1 taking into consideration the points raised in the responses to the consultation, and that the authority should cease working on Options 2 and 3 presented as part of the Emergency Cover Review.