A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Caernarfon.
Shortly after 11am on 7 May, emergency services responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A4871.
A man was taken to hospital with life changing injuries. A 43-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released under investigation.
Sergeant Katie Davies is appealing for anybody who witnessed the incident and hasn’t already spoken to police, to make contact, and to anybody who was travelling along the A4871 around the time of collision and has dashcam footage to contact us.
Anybody with information should contact NWP’s website, or call 101, quoting reference number C064663.