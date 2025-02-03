Dyfed-Powys Police is joining forces across the UK in holding a four-week firearms amnesty for Turkish manufactured top-venting blank firers (TVBFs) branded as BLOW, CEONIC ISS, EKOL and RETAY, which are now illegal to possess following testing by the National Crime Agency.
While gun crime in the UK remains lowest in the world, following concerns raised over these four specific types of TVBFs and their ability to be converted into firearms with the ability to fire live ammunition, the National Police Chiefs’ Council Criminal Use of Firearms Lead, has agreed with Chief Constables that an amnesty will run from 3 to 28 February.
Following the amnesty, anyone in possession of any of the four types of TVBF could be subject to prosecution and up to 10 years imprisonment.
Inspector Fencott-Price of Dyfed-Powys Police said. “Whilst people will have purchased these believing they were legal for their intended use, it is important you are aware of the changes in the law rendering them a prohibited firearm.
“We understand that people will have purchased these legally, however they are now no longer to be kept in your possession and we encourage you to take part in this four-week amnesty.
“In their legal state, they are designed to discharge only blank cartridges, and are sold with 50 per cent of their visible surface painted in bright colours to help them stand our as non-viable firearms.
“Unfortunately, though, they are appealing to criminals and offenders who convert them, changing them from their legal state and since 2021, UK law enforcement, have recovered more than 800 of the guns in criminal circumstances.
“Individuals or organisations surrendering the firearm during the amnesty period will not be prosecuted for the possession of a prohibited weapon.”
In Ceredigion, the firearms can be handed in at Aberystwyth and Cardigan police stations.