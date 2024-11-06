Wales’ First Minister Eluned Morgan will be asked to officially open Ceredigion’s new £16.3m 240-pupil Welsh-medium 3-11 school early next year, senior Ceredigion councillors have agreed.
At Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet meeting of 5 November 5, members were asked to make nominations for people to officially open Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron.
Last May, Ceredigion County Council’s Development Management Committee supported an application to build the new school on a greenfield site at Dyffryn Aeron, Felinfach, on the road from Aberaeron to Lampeter.
The £16.3m school, being built by built by Wynne Construction, is 70 per cent funded through the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme.
A ceremony was held to note the start of works last year, with councillors, officers, pupils from the local schools and contractors present.
Ysgol Dyffryn Aeron will open to pupils during 2025 with an official opening proposed for March, Cabinet members heard.
Following a proposal at the 5 November meeting by Leader Cllr Bryan Davies, members agreed First Minister Eluned Morgan would officially open the new school.
Nominations for the other two openings of projects at Plascrug Leisure Centre and Cardigan Primary and Secondary Schools included Chairman of the Council Cllr Keith Evans.