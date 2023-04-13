One of the items to be featured in the exhibition at the National Library of Wales is a document outlining a gift from a woman named Matilda, who was the wife of one William Pencoyd, to her son Robert from 1332. The list of witnesses to this gift can provide clues as to the day-to-day interactions of people living in the medieval town of Aberystwyth and the countryside beyond. This document’s witness list includes, for example, important local men such as John de Montgomery, the Constable of the castle, and provides clues to the families that remained living in this area.