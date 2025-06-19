A new initiative is using digital storytelling to explore and share the lived experiences of forced migrants in Wales.
Led by academics from Aberystwyth University, the Welsh Pathway to Peace project has launched the first of its digital stories to mark World Refugee Day on 20 June.
The project, funded by a Learned Society of Wales Research Workshop Grant sponsored by Academi Heddwch, is a response to anti-immigrant protests and far right agitation in the UK last summer.
The digital story was created as part of a collaborative workshop, which brought together academics, Welsh refugee advocates, health services and cultural institutions.
Workshop participants were invited to use narrative and imagery to respond creatively to the question ‘What does peace in Wales mean to you?’.
Dr Gillian McFadyen from the Department of International Politics at Aberystwyth University is one of those leading the project.
She said: “Digital storytelling offers a unique, human-centred way to bridge communities.
“It’s about more than just sharing stories - it’s about building positive peace through empathy, equity, and understanding.
“The violence and unrest during anti-immigration protests across the UK last summer revealed just how fragile peace can be in the face of far-right agitation and anti-migrant sentiment.
“Our project is a direct response, grounding communities in the lived experiences of forced migrants to challenge myths and stereotypes, foster empathy and belonging, and build a peaceful Wales.”
Dr Arddun Arwyn from the Department of History and Welsh History added: “For centuries, people have come to Wales in search of safety, work, and belonging with mixed responses.
“Migration has shaped, and continues to shape, our communities in a myriad of ways.
“Our workshop drew on both historical and contemporary narratives of forced migration to Wales and sought to explore how digital storytelling can be used to educate, connect, and heal communities.”
As part of the project, workshop participants created collages to convey what peace in Wales means to them.
These artworks will be featured in a travelling national Welsh Refugee Council exhibition in December.
Athina Summerbell from the Welsh Refugee Council, who collaborated on the project, said: “When we create spaces where sanctuary seekers, refugees and migrants can share their stories, it doesn’t just challenge stereotypes—it changes lives.
“Stories don’t just inform people; they humanise them. And in a world where division can feel louder than unity, storytelling is one of the most powerful tools we have.”
The project was led by Aberystwyth University, working in collaboration with the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) Hub Wales; Academi Heddwch Cymru; and the Welsh Refugee Council.
The next phase of the project will be taken forward with funding from ACE Hub Wales, Public Health Wales, to engage with diverse communities and further study digital storytelling as a tool for positive peace promotion within Wales.
The project team will also develop a digital storytelling toolkit - compiling narratives of forced migration - to be used across sectors as a peace-building resource.
These resources will be housed with the People’s Collection Wales, creating a long-term legacy for the project.
