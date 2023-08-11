Three Lampeter residents have been named the first recipients of the Hag Harris Memorial Awards.
Osian Roberts, Angharad Massow and Ifan Meredith have been named as the recipients of the awards, set up in memory of the former Lampeter mayor, councillor and business owner who passed away last year.
The award, organised in partnership between the town council and University of Wales Trinity Saint David, looks to develop the skills and future of Lampeter residents. All three will receive a monetary award certificate.
Osian Roberts is a promising young athlete who has represented Wales in athletics.
Angharad Massow received the award after setting up a business serving the community of Lampeter to support fitness.
Ifan Meredith is a young journalist with Clonc360 and a pupil at Ysgol Bro Pedr.
All three were, in the opinion of the panel of judges, worthy of being winners.
The judges said: “We wish them and everyone who applied all the very best for the future.”