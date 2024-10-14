E.ON Drive has officially opened its first ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in Wales, located on the ‘gateway to West Wales’ in Carmarthenshire.
The company states that the hub will set a new standard for rapid, reliable charging on one of the country's busiest routes.
Located at a key junction off the A48, this new facility offers 10 ultra-fast 300kW charging bays, allowing drivers to recharge vehicles quickly and efficiently.
With 1.5MW of charging capacity — equivalent to powering 4,800 UK homes — the Cross Hands hub between Carmarthen and Llanelli can charge 10 vehicles at a time, potentially providing up to 150 miles of range in just 10 minutes, meaning drivers can recharge faster and get back on the road without long delays.
The addition of new ultra-fast charging will help to make electric driving more convenient and appealing state E.ON.
Positioned strategically at the gateway to West Wales, the Cross Hands location fills a critical 20-mile gap in the region’s EV charging network, making charging more accessible for drivers travelling on the M4 to Carmarthen and beyond.
The development is E.ON’s first EV charging station in Wales as the company aims to broaden its network across the UK, helping to drive the transition to a cleaner, greener future.
Dev Chana, Managing Director of E.ON Drive Infrastructure UK, said: "This hub is a major milestone, not just for Wales but for ensuring the UK is more joined up and better equipped for a future powered by electric vehicles.
“This is first of many hubs we have planned in Wales.”
The entire site is equipped with CCTV and lighting, ensuring a safe and comfortable charging experience at any time of day.
In keeping with E.ON’s mission to integrate sustainability into every project, the hub includes biodiversity enhancements such as an insect hotel, promoting environmental responsibility while meeting the demands of modern infrastructure.
The new hub is also listed on all major EV charging apps, including the E.ON Drive UK app, ensuring drivers can easily locate and access the facility.