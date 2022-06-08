Fish relocated from river so bridge work can start

NEARLY 200 fish have been moved from a stretch of river so work can be carried out on a new bridge.

Natural Resources Wales officers have moved populations of migratory trout, eels and lampreys to a safe stretch of river to protect them during the construction of a new bridge on the Llyn Peninsula.

Contractors working on behalf of Gwynedd County Council are set to start work on the bridge over the Afon Rhyd Hir, near Pwllheli.

The rescue operation saw the relocation of 192 fish to a safe stretch of river, some distance from the construction site.

The new bridge will replace the temporary structure erected while repair work was carried out on the ancient bridge at Bodfel which partly collapsed in 2019. It will be an improvement to the A497 road between Pwllheli and Nefyn and is set to open before the National Eisteddfod takes place in the area in 2023.

Arfon Hughes, Environment Team Leader for NRW, said: “Construction work of this kind, while necessary, can have an adverse impact on fish populations, we often carry out rescue operations to ensure those impacts are kept to a minimum.

“Officers used electrofishing techniques to move the fish without causing them harm.

“This involves stunning the fish in order to catch and handle them without harm and we also use it when assessing fish populations in our rivers.