The Dolgellau Hearing Impaired Club will use its grant of £8,919 to organise a programme of activities for members who are living with hearing loss and to buy 20 listening devices. The activities organised will cater for the members’ particular needs, will enhance their lives and help reduce isolation.
Tafarn yr Heliwr Cyf in Nefyn will host a programme of events and activities over the year with its £9,900 grant. These events will bring the whole community together and create new volunteering opportunities.
Girlguiding Caernarfonshire in Gwynedd will use its grant of £10,000 to host a programme of adventure activities. These activities will bring young girls from across the county together, providing them with new experiences and opportunities that will help develop confidence.
Seren Ffestiniog Cyf will run the café at Glaslyn Leisure Centre in Porthmadog, Gwynedd with its grant of £10,000. It will provide work experience opportunities for local adults with physical and learning disabilities and develop skills within a real-life setting.
Y Ffrindiau Dysynni Dogs will receive £3,451 to maintain the community field in Bryncrug. The field is well used by community groups to provide social activities for the whole community.
Group secretary Dilys Williams said: “The community Field at Y Ganolfan, Bryncrug, is regularly used by many groups such as classes for Dysynni Dogs, Young Farmers and the local Youth Club, as well as for community events such as the Annual Country Fair and Bonfire Night.
“Thanks to The National Lottery Community Fund we can do so much more. Members of Y Ffrindiau regularly stay after classes to carry out work such as cutting hedges and strimming.
“Visitors to events at the field regularly comment on what a lovely setting the field is in surrounded by the hills so it is with great pride that members of Y Ffrindiau maintain the field and are very grateful to the National Lottery Community Fund for the funding to enable us to do this for our local community.”
A total of 125 community groups are sharing more than £4.75 million in grants from the largest funder of community activity in Wales, the National Lottery Community Fund, this month. More than 100 of those grants are from the Fund’s most popular grant programme, National Lottery Awards for All.
John Rose, Wales director of the National Lottery Community Fund, said: “These are just a few of the amazing things more than 100 community groups across Wales are doing, thanks to players of the National Lottery, who raise more than £30m each week for good causes.”
From 15 November the National Lottery Awards for All scheme is changing so groups can apply for grants up to £20,000 which can be spent over two years.
For further information on the community fund and how to apply, visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk