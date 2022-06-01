Flags to fly at half-mast in memory of Lampeter councillor

Cllr Hag Harris was Chairman of Ceredigion County Council in 2018. Pictured with Eiry Morgan, chairman’s consort; Cllr Hag Harris, chairman of Ceredigion County Council; Cllr Peter Davies, vice-chairman; and Barbara Davies, vice-chairman’s consort ( Ceredigion County Council )

FLAGS will be flown at half-mast on council buildings in Ceredigion following the sudden death of Cllr Hag Harris.

The Lampeter county councillor passed away on Tuesday afternoon and the leader of Ceredigion council has said the news has come as a big shock.

Ceredigion Leader, Cllr Bryan Davies, said: “This sad news of our friend and colleague, Cllr Hag Harris, has come as a big shock to us all.

“He was elected to the Lampeter Ward, Ceredigion County Council in 1995, having previously been a Member of Dyfed County Council since 1981.

“He was Chairman of Ceredigion County Council during 2018-2019 and was a clear and firm voice to residents and to the town that was so close to his heart.

“Hag was always helpful and ready to offer words of support or wisdom across the floor of the Chamber; we will miss his likeable character. We extend our deepest sympathy to his bereaved family and partner.”

Cllr Gareth Lloyd, Leader of the Independent Group, added: “This news has come as a huge shock to us all and it’s hard to believe. The work done by Hag and his commitment to the county over the years has been invaluable and I looked forward to working with him. We extend our condolences to the family and those close to him.”

A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council added: “The council’s flags are flying at half-mast in memory of a much respected son and loyal servant of this county.

“The council would like to ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this time of mourning.”