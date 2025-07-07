A damp morning didn't put show-goers off in Lampeter over the weekend.
Crowds turned out in force on Saturday for the 2025 Lampeter Show with this year’s event proving a success, organisers said.
Whilst the damp weather in the morning saw farmers not being able to continue with the silage or haymaking, Lampeter was the place to head to for a catch up with friends and neighbours and to see the top class exhibits on display there.
The vintage section again this year broke all records with high numbers of exhibits much to the delight of the section steward and the crowds that came to see the old classic tractors, stationery engines and the various stands from local clubs there on display.
Show organisers said: “A big thank you to everyone for your support of the Lampeter Agricultural Show 2025. Another successful show – thanks to all of you for your contribution and attendance.”
