A damp morning didn't put show-goers off in Lampeter over the weekend.

Crowds turned out in force on Saturday for the 2025 Lampeter Show with this year’s event proving a success, organisers said.

Talgarreg vintage club supported the Lampeter show vintage section well (Gary Jones)

Whilst the damp weather in the morning saw farmers not being able to continue with the silage or haymaking, Lampeter was the place to head to for a catch up with friends and neighbours and to see the top class exhibits on display there.

The vintage section again this year broke all records with high numbers of exhibits much to the delight of the section steward and the crowds that came to see the old classic tractors, stationery engines and the various stands from local clubs there on display.

The Cardi Cranks raised £830 towards the cancer charity at the show with donations given to them (Gary Jones)

Show organisers said: “A big thank you to everyone for your support of the Lampeter Agricultural Show 2025. Another successful show – thanks to all of you for your contribution and attendance.”

Ianto Hughes 10 Cwmhendryd Lampeter won best young handler 12 with he cattle (Gary Jones)
Ifon Davies took the cup for the best vintage exhibit at the show with his Blacksone engine (Gary Jones)
The flower tent saw a colourful array of displays (Gary Jones)
Eifion from Tregaron with his Gypsy caravan (Gary Jones)
Melfyn Rees from Llanllwni with his Fordson tractor on the parade (Gary Jones)
Dai Thomas from Llanfihangel ar Arth with his newly acquired miniature steam engine (Gary Jones)