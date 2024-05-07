RESIDENTS in Aberystwyth town centre say they are growing increasingly frustrated with drivers travelling the wrong way down the town's small side streets.
Over the weekend, no entry signs and one way signs were turned around along Vulcan Street.
Local resident, Steve Cargill said: "This is an ongoing issue with the one way systems.
"There are still 20+ vehicles travelling down it the wrong way daily and the council and police do absolutely nothing to help with the matter."
Last week, a motorist was fined £116 by magistrates in Llanelli for driving the wrong way down Vulcan Street.
Residents have long campaigned for more to be done to stop cars going the wrong way along Vulcan Street.
The Cambrian News reported on the 30 plus year issue last year, with residents saying they did not feel safe leaving their own homes.
Speaking last year, Tonwen Edwards said: “The whole thing has us feeling like we’re being ignored, and that people don’t care about us, regardless of the risk to life.
“I don’t feel safe walking outside my own home.”
Speaking last year, Ceredigion County Council said it would inspect the signage and Dyfed-Powys Police urged people to report 'misuse' of the road to them on 101.