A flood alert has been issued for the next 48 hours along the majority of the west Wales coastline.
Flood warnings are in place from Chester, along the north Wales coast to Bangor, Anglesey, the Llyn Peninsula, Porthmadog, the Menai Straits, Aberdyfi, Borth, Aberystwyth and Cardigan Bay all the way south to Swansea.
People living along the coast are being advised by Natural Resources Wales to “be prepared” after a flood alert was issued on Wednesday afternoon.
The alert issued is for the next two days, warning of a risk of flooding at high tides due to weather conditions.
The alert says: “There is a risk of flooding as a result of the combination of the high tides and weather conditions from this evening's high tide on the 21 August until Thursday afternoon's high tide on the 22 August.
“Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected.”
The next high tide tonight in Ceredigion’s Borth is at 11pm.
NRW says to “be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, low-lying land, close to the estuary”, adding that they “will continue to monitor the situation”.
Do’s:
- Follow your flood plan, if you have one.
- Check you know where your loved ones and pets are, and plan how you’ll move them to safety if needed.
- Think about where you can put your important things to protect them. What sentimental items, documents or valuables would you save?
- Make sure your mobile phone is charged and on.
- Check that you know how to turn off your electricity, gas and water supplies.
- Prepare in case you need to leave your home. Pack a small bag of essential items like medication, mobile phone and charger, warm clothing, baby and pet care items, sanitary supplies and insurance documents.
- Consider moving cars, livestock and equipment from areas likely to flood.
Don’ts:
Do not drive or walk through floodwater. Just 30 cm (1 foot) of water can carry a car away, and 15 cm can knock you off your feet. For more information go to https://flood-warning.naturalresources.wales/Detail/101WATLC10, or call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 using quick dial number 501035.