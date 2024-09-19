A flood alert has been issued along the Ceredigion coast for this evening.
Natural Resources Wales says high tides may cause flooding on a stretch of coast from Clarach to Cardigan.
The alert reads: "There is a risk of flooding as a result of the high tides from 6pm on Thursday 19 September.
"Flooding of low-lying land and roads is possible.
"Be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, low lying land, and close to the estuary. We will continue to monitor the situation."
High tide in Aberystwyth on Thursday evening is due at 9.40pm with a height of 5.7 metres.