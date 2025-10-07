A flood alert has been issued along the north west Welsh coast this morning.
Natural Resources Wales issued an alert this morning at 7am affecting the coast from the Menai Straits to Borth.
The alert was triggered by a combination of high tides and weather conditions, with this evening's high tide hitting Barmouth at 9.15pm.
The warning states: “Be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, low-lying land, close to the estuary. We will continue to monitor the situation.”
The Met Office is forecasting rain arriving in the north west of Wales later this afternoon, with rain and drizzle continuing and moving southwards overnight.
It follows a weekend of Yellow Met Office warnings, as Storm Amy battered the country with 70mph gusts.
You can contact the NRW Floodline on 0345 988 1188, quick dial number 501035.
Comments
