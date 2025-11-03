A number of flood alerts have been issued by Natural Resources Wales due to high river levels.
The first alert covers the Ceredigion coast between Clarach and Cardigan, where NRW says that there is a risk of flooding as a result of the combination of high tides and weather conditions.
The warning runs from 6pm on Monday until Sunday, 9 November.
The warning states: "Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected. Be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, low lying land, and close to the estuary."
There are also warnings along several rivers in Gwynedd.
The first is for the Dyfi catchment, which states: "Areas around the river Dyfi, from Dinas Mawddwy and Llanbrynmair to the estuary, including Machynlleth.
"Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected. Rainfall is currently affecting this area. River Levels are above normal levels."
There is also a warning along the Dysynni catchment, from Tywyn to Minffordd, again with river Levels are above normal levels and rain forecast.
There is also a warning along the Mawddach and Wnion catchment, impacting areas around the River Mawddach and River Wnion, from Fairbourne to Ganllwyd and Rhydymain.
Another warning has been issued for the Glaslyn and Dwyryd catchment, which includes areas around the river Glaslyn and river Dwyryd, from Dyffryn Ardudwy to Nant Gwynant.
There are also alert warnings in the Conwy catchment, river Conwy and Gwydir Road and along the Pembrokeshire coast.
