Ceredigion is home to a high concentration of publishers, as well as to Welsh literary institutions of national and international importance including the National Library of Wales and the Books Council of Wales. The University of Wales Centre for Advanced Welsh and Celtic Studies at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David is an international centre of excellence for Celtic Studies, and Aberystwyth University is world-renowned for its excellence in teaching and research in languages and literature, including Welsh, English and Creative Writing. Through Wales Literature Exchange and Literature Across Frontiers we connect Wales to the world and share literature from Wales with new audiences through translation.