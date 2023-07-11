THERE has been a flood of support for an ex-marine who is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a 4x4 while cycling near Penrhyncoch.
Former Penglais School pupil Sean Button was struck by the vehicle in Tanybryn, near Llyn Pendam, on Friday, 7 July and is now fighting for his life at Royal Stoke University Hospital.
Dyfed-Powys Police says a man was arrested in connection to the incident but was released on bail shortly after.
A fundraising page has been launched by family friends Paul Hinge and his son Kristian. It smashed its £500 target and has currently raised more than £8,600.
Paul is also a Liberal Democrat county councillor and armed forces champion at the authority, and he spoke in support of Sean at a meeting of full council last week.
He said: “I had a very difficult call I had two nights ago was from a friend of a gentleman called Sean Button.
He was taken to Stoke after sustaining multiple fractures and head injuries and is in a coma. His parents are well-known Aberystwyth people and his mother works in the intensive car unit in Bronglais Hospital.
From my own point of view as a former serving soldier, I’d like to wish him all the very best and hope he does make a recovery – and I wish his parents the best given what they’re going through at the moment.”
After further questions from the Cambrian News, Cllr Hinge confirmed Sean remains in a critical condition and the fundraising would pay for his parents to stay with him.
Kristian wrote on the fundraising page: “Our very dear friend and colleague Wendy and family is going through a very difficult time at present, as their son was involved in a terrible accident last weekend that sees him needing very specialist trauma treatment in Stoke hospital.
“As a community, we always club together extremely well to support any family going through a difficult time.
“Could we please ask that you once again come together and support the Button family as they face this difficult time, where they needed to stay away from their home, to be close to and support their loved one Sean.
“The money raised will help the family stay close to Sean during this difficult time. Thank you for your donations and support.”
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating a collision involving a cyclist and a 4x4 in Tanybryn Isaf, Penrhyncoch.
“Officers were called to a report of a collision involving a cyclist and a Mercedes G-Class at approximately 7.10pm.
“The cyclist was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. The driver, a 68-year-old man, has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail.”