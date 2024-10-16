A number of flood alerts have been issued across mid and west Wales following heavy rain throughout the day.
Natural Resources Wales has issued a flood alert for the Ceredigion coast between Clarach and Cardigan
NRW says:"There is a risk of flooding as a result of the combination of the high tides and weather conditions from Wednesday 16 October.
"Be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, low lying land, and close to the estuary. We will continue to monitor the situation."
The next high tide in Aberystwyth is due at 7.55pm this evening.
There were delays along the A470 between Llangurig and Llanidoes earlier today due to flooding, with an alert in place for the upper Severn area, from Llyn Clywedog to Newtown.
NRW says: "Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected. Rainfall is currently affecting this area. River Levels are above normal levels.
"Roads close to Caersws could also be affected with rising river levels."
In total, there are 19 flood alerts and 15 flood warnings in place across Wales, which you can find here.
A yellow warning for heavy rain is in effect until 9pm on Wednesday evening, with the Met Office saying: "Many places will see around 10-20 mm of rain, but there is a chance some locations may see considerably more than this over a 6 hour period, most likely parts of southwest England and south Wales.
"A few places may see 50-80 mm of rain fall in 6 hours."