A man has been remanded in custody after police found cannabis plants with an estimated street value worth up to £242,000 in a derelict house in a village near Cardigan.
Manuel Nerguti, of no fixed abode, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 9 June.
The 20-year-old is charged with producing a class B drug after 260 cannabis plants were discovered following a raid at the home in Bridell carried out by officers on 7 June.
The warrant was carried out as part of Operation Scotney.
Nerguti did not enter a plea.
He is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 11 July.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that date.
