A man has been remanded in custody after police found cannabis plants with an estimated street value worth up to £242,000 in a derelict house in a village near Cardigan.

Manuel Nerguti, of no fixed abode, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 9 June.

The 20-year-old is charged with producing a class B drug after 260 cannabis plants were discovered following a raid at the home in Bridell carried out by officers on 7 June.

The warrant was carried out as part of Operation Scotney.

Nerguti did not enter a plea.

He is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 11 July.

He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that date.