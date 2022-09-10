Floral tributes to the Queen laid outside council headquarters
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
@dylandavies1[email protected]
Saturday 10th September 2022 5:02 pm
The High Sheriff of Dyfed, Rowland Rees-Evans; the Lord-Lieutenant, Sara Edwards; and the Chairman of Ceredigion County Council, Cllr Ifan Davies. (Ceredigion County Council )
FLORAL tributes to her Majesty The Queen have been laid outside Ceredigion County Council’s head office.
The Lord-Lieutenant, Sara Edwards; the High Sheriff of Dyfed, Rowland Rees-Evans; and the Chairman of Ceredigion County Council, Cllr Ifan Davies lay floral tributes outside Neuadd Cyngor Ceredigion, Penmorfa in Aberaeron earlier today (Saturday).
Members of the public who wish to leave floral tributes may do so at a dedicated site on the green area immediately adjacent to the main entrance at Penmorfa, where a Proclamation of the new King will be read by the High Sheriff of Dyfed, Rowland Rees-Evans at 12:30pm on Sunday, 11 September.
