Planners have backed a proposed extension to an Aberporth bungalow which officers had recommended be refused.
At the April meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee members were recommended to refuse an application by Jonathan Pritchard for alterations and extensions to a two-bed bungalow at 51 Heol Y Graig, including a first-floor extension, the bone of contention.
Instead, members agreed to a site visit, the application returning to the May meeting again recommended for refusal.
An officer report said: “The proposal at hand is for a first-floor extension to the extant bungalow alongside a rear wrap around extension on the ground floor which would replace the existing garage and conservatory.
“The proposed first-floor extension unlike the previously approved rear dormers within Heol Y Graig is for a vertically perceptible ‘Roof Lift’ extension which would raise the overall profile of the property by some 150 per cent, which would entail the dramatic re-characterisation of an existing bungalow to a two-storey property.”
It says the introduction of such an extension, in a street “overwhelmingly categorised by bungalows,” would be contrary to policy.
At the April meeting, applicant Mr Pritchard said he had lived at Heol Y Graig for 21 years and had “given a lot of thought about how to maximise the footprint” of his property, the scheme welcomed by neighbours.
He disputed the officer report claims of a 150 per cent increase, saying it amounted to a 50 per cent one, adding his bungalow had “one of the lowest pitches” in the street, with many other bungalows having been granted extensions previously.
At the May meeting, Cllr Marc Davies said claims the extension would be out of place were “subjective,” with the proposal being an improvement.
Members voted seven to five in favour of approving the scheme against officer recommendations.