Food hygiene ratings handed to two Cardigan restaurants
Tuesday 15th March 2022 1:54 pm
Two Cardigan eateries rated (PA )
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ceredigion’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Celtic Catering Partnership Ltd, at Maes Mwldan Bath House Road, Cardigan, Ceredigion was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 4.
And C&D Cafe Cyf, at Canolfan Teifi Pendre, Cardigan, Ceredigion was also given a score of one on December 8.
It means that of Ceredigion’s 224 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 135 (60 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
