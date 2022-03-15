Food hygiene ratings handed to two Cardigan restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ceredigion’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Celtic Catering Partnership Ltd, at Maes Mwldan Bath House Road, Cardigan, Ceredigion was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 4.

And C&D Cafe Cyf, at Canolfan Teifi Pendre, Cardigan, Ceredigion was also given a score of one on December 8.