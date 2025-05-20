Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision between a van and a motorbike in south Ceredigion earlier this month.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers have launched an appeal for anyone who may have information about a serious road traffic collision on the A475 between Lampeter and Llanwnen at around 2.55pm on Tuesday, 6 May.
The collision involved a white Vauxhall Vivaro van and a black Royal Enfield motorbike.
One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to PC 504, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101.