Ceredigion County Council, CAVO (Ceredigion Association of Voluntary Organisations), and the Ceredigion Local Food Partnerships, have announced that applications are now open for the latest round of the Ceredigion Food Grant.
“We believe that food grown, produced, prepared, and shared in Ceredigion should nourish our communities, respect the environment, and support a vibrant, local economy rooted in our land, culture, and people,” says Cllr Catrin MS Davies who chairs Ceredigion Public Services Board’s Poverty sub-group.
Following the success of last year’s programme, which distributed a total of £71,652 in funding, this initiative continues to support local community groups in tackling food insecurity and promoting sustainable food practices across the county.
Last year’s funding empowered a wide range of community-led projects.
Grants were used to purchase food for distribution, cooking ingredients, and essential kitchen equipment. They also covered staff costs, venue hire, and the acquisition of ovens, fridge freezers, shelving, and other vital resources.
The funding helped establish two new community kitchens, with one in Lampeter and another in Aberystwyth. These provide welcoming spaces for shared meals, cooking classes, and community engagement.
Hazel Lloyd-Lubran, Chief Executive for CAVO, added: “This grant has made a real difference to communities across Ceredigion. We’re proud to support grassroots initiatives that bring people together around food, reduce waste, and improve access to nutritious meals.”
Community groups, charities, and social enterprises are encouraged to apply.
The funding is flexible and designed to meet the diverse needs of local food initiatives, whether they are just starting out or looking to expand their impact. There is a particular focus this year on equality and participation.
For more information on how to apply, visit Partneriaeth Bwyd Ceredigion Small Grant - Connect Ceredigion.
The application deadline is Monday 2 June 2025.