Cambrian News looks at the latest hygiene ratings from officials across mid and west Wales. While most outlets score 2 or more out of 5, there are always poor performers.
Across Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Powys, just three establishments received the worst possible rating – zero – from a possible score of 5.
The following outlets were scored 0.
In all three cases, inspectors found the need for major improvement when it came to the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene, were cited as ‘improvement necessary’.
And inspectors said major improvement was necessary when it came to management of food safety, with systems or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety.
The following premises all scored 1 out of 5:
Al Forno, 319 Stryd Fawr, Bangor. Last inspected: 16 March 2026.
Ashburnham Bakery, Heol Las Road, Talgarth, Brecon. Last inspected: 17 February 2026.
Bacheldre Bakehouse, Bacheldre Watermill, Churchstoke, Montgomery. Last inspected: 23 August 2024.
Bangor Stars Butchery Vegetable Bakery, 311 Stryd Fawr, Bangor. Last inspected: 20 January 2026.
Bar 46, 46 Bridge Street, Aberystwyth. Last inspected: 27 March 2026.
Bengal Spice, 11 Stryd Y Plas, Caernarfon. Last inspected: 26 November 2025.
Brecon Tandoori, Boars Head, Brecon. Last inspected: 19 May 2026.
Caernarfon Convenience Store, Shop 5–7, Y Bont Bridd, Caernarfon. Last inspected: 6 February 2025.
Caws Crugmawr Cheese, 1 Glantegfan, Cardigan. Last inspected: 16 July 2025.
Chip Box 4, Penroc, 3 Marine Terrace, Aberystwyth. Last inspected: 24 March 2026.
City Mini Market, Ty Gobaith, 280 Stryd Fawr, Bangor. Last inspected: 27 November 2025.
DO & DW Jones, Felinfach Post Office, Felinfach. Last inspected: 9 September 2025.
Einion Stores, Broad Street, Llanfair Caereinion. Last inspected: 9 October 2024.
Garth Owen Fish & Chip Shop, 4 Garth Owen, Newtown. Last inspected: 9 June 2026.
Gwesty Wynnstay, The Wynnstay, Maengwyn Street, Machynlleth. Last inspected: 28 January 2026.
Hampton Hotel, Temple Street, Llandrindod Wells. Last inspected: 3 December 2025.
Happy Garden Chinese Takeaway, 13 College Green, Tywyn. Last inspected: 26 November 2025.
Hemesh Retailers Rhayader, Spar Convenience Store, Tegid House, West Street, Rhayader. Last inspected: 8 October 2025.
Hendrewen Filling Station, Hendrewen Filling Station, Stag's Head, Llangeitho. Last inspected: 26 November 2024.
Iechyd Da, Chestnut House, High Street, Llandysul. Last inspected: 22 October 2025.
Llanymynech Village Shop, Llanymynech. Last inspected: 28 January 2026.
London House Stores, London House, Aberporth. Last inspected: 7 March 2025.
Mark Webb and Son, Islwyn, Rhydlewis. Last inspected: 16 December 2025.
Meifod Post Office & Stores, Post Office & Stores, Meifod. Last inspected: 3 February 2026.
Mid Wales Inn, Pantydwr, Rhayader. Last inspected: 14 August 2025.
Min-y-Ddol Pavilion, Sports Pavilion, Min-y-Ddol, Penparcau, Aberystwyth. Last inspected: 11 July 2025.
Morrisons Supermarket, Parc Y Llyn Retail Park, Llanbadarn Fawr, Aberystwyth. Last inspected: 26 February 2026.
Napoli Pizza, Penygarn, Bow Street. Last inspected: 24 July 2025.
New China, 3 Heol Tegid, Y Bala. Last inspected: 22 July 2025.
New Inn, New Inn, Llanddewi Brefi. Last inspected: 20 March 2025.
New Quay Bowling Club, Francis Street, New Quay. Last inspected: 16 June 2025.
New Quay Fresh Fish Shop, South John Street, New Quay. Last inspected: 3 September 2025.
Newtown Fish Bar, 9 Severn Street, Newtown. Last inspected: 1 May 2026.
Newtown Food Surplus Market Stall, Unit 8, St Giles Park, Newtown. Last inspected: 7 February 2025.
Nisa Local, Medical Hall, 54 Stryd Fawr, Criccieth. Last inspected: 25 February 2026.
Nisa Store Borth, Canteen Stores, Borth. Last inspected: 21 August 2025.
Noon Line, 14 Glandyfi Terrace, Aberdyfi. Last inspected: 17 April 2026.
Pen Y Bryn Stores, 15–16 Penybryn, Llan Ffestiniog. Last inspected: 7 May 2026.
Pizza Team, Compton House, Margaret Street, New Quay. Last inspected: 4 September 2025.
Premier Store and Post Office, Albion House, 41 High Street, Presteigne. Last inspected: 21 October 2025.
Prince of Wales, The Prince of Wales Hotel, 1 Queen Street, Aberaeron. Last inspected: 22 August 2025.
Red Lion, Pontrhydfendigaid, Ystrad Meurig. Last inspected: 6 February 2026.
Rhydlewis Village Hall, Rhydlewis Village Hall, Rhydlewis. Last inspected: 1 July 2025.
Saffron Contemporary Restaurant Ltd, 6 Bridge Street, Knighton. Last inspected: 29 January 2026.
Sheena Stores, Siop S R Parry, 3–5 Lôn Y Bryn, Caernarfon. Last inspected: 17 October 2025.
Siop Dre, 16 Stryd Bangor, Caernarfon. Last inspected: 9 January 2026.
Siop Lleol Chi / Local Shop, 36–40 Stryd Y Llyn, Caernarfon. Last inspected: 9 January 2026.
Spar Tywyn, Spar Stores, 16 Stryd Fawr, Tywyn. Last inspected: 15 January 2026.
Stiwdio 3 CIC, 3 High Street, Cardigan. Last inspected: 2 July 2025.
Sunny Kitchen, Unit 13, The Old Creamery, Four Crosses, Llanymynech. Last inspected: 7 December 2025.
Tad Cod, 1 High Street, Brecon. Last inspected: 27 May 2026.
The Beach House, Ciosg, Ffordd Yr Ysgol, Abermaw. Last inspected: 17 March 2025.
The Co-op, Whitehall, Bridge Street, Knighton. Last inspected: 16 April 2026.
The Dolphin Inn, Dolphin Inn, Llanymynech. Last inspected: 12 June 2025.
The Eagles Inn, Church Street, Rhayader. Last inspected: 28 April 2026.
The Lemon Tree Barmouth, Barmouth Sands Hotel, Rhodfa'r Môr, Abermaw. Last inspected: 23 April 2026.
The Little Welsh Bakery, 3 Longbridge Street, Llanidloes. Last inspected: 15 October 2025.
The Plwmp Tart, Cafe Llanborth, Sarnau. Last inspected: 31 March 2026.
The Tirion Trading Company Ltd, Premier, 51 High Street, Brecon. Last inspected: 13 January 2026.
The Unicorn, 4–5 Longbridge Street, Llanidloes. Last inspected: 31 October 2025.
Vazhayil Food, registered at a private address with the local authority. Last inspected: 18 July 2025.
Waters Edge, Dolwen House, Ffordd Yr Odyn, Aberporth. Last inspected: 18 February 2026.
Wilson Kelley and Dog, registered at a private address with the local authority. Last inspected: 25 February 2026.
Wyau Llyn, Ty Hen, Pencaerau. Last inspected: 10 March 2026.
Zizza Pizza, 319 Stryd Fawr, Bangor. Last inspected: 16 March 2026.
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