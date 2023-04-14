PHOTOGRAPHER captured this dramatic image of waves battering the entrance to Aberystwyth harbour on Wednesday as storm Noa swept across the country.
Winds of around 70mph were recorded in some areas as the storm hit on Tuesday and Wednesday.
