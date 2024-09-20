The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain on Sunday.
Forecasters at the Met Office have this morning issued a third warning for heavy rain throughout Sunday, with up to 80mm possible in some places.
The Met Office says: "Showers and thunderstorms are expected to merge into broader areas of heavy rain across parts of Wales, central and southern England during Sunday.
"Whilst the strongest signal for impactful rainfall totals appears to be centred across east Wales and west-central England, there is potential right across this highlighted region for some areas to see 30-50 mm in less than six hours, with a few places receiving 60-80mm over the course of 12-24 hours.
"Southwest England looks likely to see some heavy rain during the early hours of Sunday morning, breaking up into slow-moving, heavy and in places thundery downpours during the day time.
"Meanwhile, the areas of heavy rain are likely to continue pushing north and west, becoming slow moving across some northern and possibly eastern reaches of the warning area during the rest of Sunday."