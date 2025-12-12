A popular travelling circus is returning to rural communities across Wales next summer, with dates announced.
Machynlleth is hosting the colourful team from 18-28 June, visiting Dolgellau the week before 11-14 June.
For 2026, they bring the Belly of the Whale show for all ages with a live band, described as “an unforgettable voyage beneath the waves”: “A tale of wonder, courage, and transformation.
“Step inside the great whale and be swept into a world of shimmering light, haunting beauty, and deep-sea mystery.”
They will be visiting Llanddulas, Bangor and Trearddur Bay in May.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.