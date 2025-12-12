A popular travelling circus is returning to rural communities across Wales next summer, with dates announced.

The Peregrine Circus enthralled children and delighted adults on their tour of Wales last year, returning next May and June.

Machynlleth is hosting the colourful team from 18-28 June, visiting Dolgellau the week before 11-14 June.

For 2026, they bring the Belly of the Whale show for all ages with a live band, described as “an unforgettable voyage beneath the waves”: “A tale of wonder, courage, and transformation.

“Step inside the great whale and be swept into a world of shimmering light, haunting beauty, and deep-sea mystery.”

They will be visiting Llanddulas, Bangor and Trearddur Bay in May.