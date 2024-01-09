A FORMER amusement arcade will likely be turned into a single retail store after previous plans to demolish the building and build eight shops on the site were shelved due to the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In November 2018 a scheme to demolish the former Funland arcade on High Street in Borth and replace it with a market hall was approved by Ceredigion County Council despite objections from nearby residents.
That plan, to which objectors raised complaints over parking, waste, safety and access, would have involved demolishing the current building, before the erection of a new one in its stead on the site to house eight retail units.
That scheme, however, was scotched after arcade owners P.P. Leisure Activities Ltd said that finding funding for the redevelopment had not been successful.
Instead, they applied for a change the use of the existing building to retail to allow the site to become a single shop without the expense of redevelopment work.
The change of use application for the former arcade was given the green light by Ceredigion County Council planning officers under delegated powers last week.