A former leader of Ceredigion County Council has been elected as its chairman for the forthcoming year.
Llandysul councillor Keith Evans was elected as Chairman for 2024-2025 during an Annual General Meeting held on Friday 17 May 2024, replacing Cllr Maldwyn Lewis.
Cllr Evans has been involved in public life for almost 40 years, being elected as a councillor for Ceredigion District Council in 1987 and then in the period of Local Government reorganisation, was elected to Llandysul South Ward, Ceredigion County Council, in 1996.
Originally from Prengwyn near Llandysul, Cllr Evans has a keen interest in sport and the development of the economy.
Speaking of his appointment, Cllr Evans said: “It is a privilege and an honour to be elected Chairman of the county council and I look forward to working with my colleagues and the county’s residents in a terribly uncertain time.
"The Cardi's pride will once again be evident as we are the Feature County of this year's Royal Welsh Show; the last time we were the Feature County, I was the Leader."
Lampeter county councillor, Ann Bowen Morgan, was elected Vice-Chairman.
Cllr Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, said: “I would like to congratulate Cllr Keith Evans on being elected as council chairman, Cllr Ann Bowen Morgan on being elected as vice chairman, and sincerely thank Cllr Maldwyn Lewis for his tireless work as the pervious chairman.”
Cllr Lewis said being chairman had been the ‘greatest privilege and honour of my life’ and that he had received a warm welcome throughout the county during his year.
When asked what had been the best experience during his 12 months as chairman, the Llandysul North and Troedyraur councillor said: “The experience that stands out was feeling the gratitude of the refugees who found refuge in Ceredigion.
“They were so sincere in their appreciation for being able to feel safe, respected, cared for and supported.
“By listening to their experiences, their stories, I can only thank them for the privilege of meeting them.
“It is my privilege to live among them, as a resident of Ceredigion.”