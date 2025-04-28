An Aberarth man has been handed a community order for assaulting two police officers in Aberystwyth as well as charges of using threatening behaviour and failing to comply with a community protection notice.
Barry Phillips, of Isfryn, Aberarth Village, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 April.
The 49-year-old pleaded guilty at a hearing in Llanelli on 28 March to assaulting Pc Dion Gibby and Pc Eve Pritchard in Aberystwyth on 27 March.
Phillips also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour in Aberarth on 26 March as well as failing to comply with a community protection notice.
Magistrates handed Phillips a community order to include 150 hours of unpaid work and fined him £100.
Phillips must also pay costs of £85.