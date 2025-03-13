A former postmaster is calling for families to receive justice for the trauma caused by the Post Office scandal after revealing he was also a victim of the Horizon computer system.
Former Ceredigion county councillor Alun Lloyd Jones was the sub-postmaster at Llanfarian post office for several years and also had responsibility for the Blaenplwyf office.
Around 18 years ago, the Horizon system, claimed that Mr Lloyd Jones was short of some £20,000, which he had to pay back using credit cards and remortgaging his home otherwise he would face prosecution.
Mr Lloyd Jones has come to an agreement with the Post Office over his claim and is calling for Postmasters and mistresses and their families to be fairly compensated for the trauma they have been put through due to the faulty computer system.
He said: “According to the Post Office's computer system, ( Horizon ) I was short of some £20,000 or so, and to save being prosecuted, I raised the money to repay my so-called shortfall by using credit cards and remortgaging our home.
“It was a very difficult time - not just for me as I was involved in many aspects of public life ( County Council, Police & Crime Panel, Governor of a school, Chair of the local Community Council) and many other bodies, - but certainly for my family who suffered in so many different ways.
“The families of all those wronged Postmasters/Mistresses need to be adequately compensated for all their trauma as well.
“Many have lost their homes, their way of life, their standing in their communities, and members of their families, because of the decisions made my Post Office management, and the way it behaved towards those in need of help, understanding, and sympathy in their hour of great need.
“I have started a Government petition, and a private petition, and have talked to my Member of Parliament, who is going to raise this matter in Westminster in the hope that this Government will see fit to look after the families of all those involved, as well as expediting the payments due to the Post Office employees still waiting for their claims to be sorted.
“Ben Lake also hopes to talk to Lord Arbuthnot who has tirelessly campaigned on this matter in the past,- so that the families can at last have recognition for their suffering.
“Those that caused so much despair and have even lied under oath to cover their tracks are yet to be punished, but the Public Inquiry has now ended, and my hope is that at last there is a light at the end of the very long tunnel that continues to exist.”
A UK government says it is working to address the suffering of postmasters and was considering further steps to compensate their families.
A Post Office spokesperson said it "apologises unconditionally" to the victims and was working with the government to pay compensation as soon as possible.
Around 900 sub-postmasters were prosecuted for stealing because of incorrect information from the Horizon computer system.