Councillor Maldwyn Pryse thanked his fellow councillors, Aberystwyth Town Council staff and the town's constituents for all their support, help and encouragement during the year. “It was a special privilege to serve as the town's Mayor and it was an experience I will never forget. All the best to both charities and if you have the time they would both appreciate help in terms of volunteers. All the best to the new mayor of Aberystwyth, Councillor Emlyn Jones and every success at work.”