Outgoing Aberystwyth Mayor, Cllr Maldwyn Pryse, brought his year in office to a close at the Mayoral Inauguration event at Ceredigion Museum last Friday night, where two local charities were presented with funds raised during his mayoral term.
Thanks to a series of community fundraising events, including a Coffee Morning at Canolfan Y Morlan and a Christmas Concert featuring Meibion y Mynydd, Côr Cardi-gan, and local schoolchildren, a total of £2,064.54 was raised.
The funds were equally divided between the mayor’s two charities, HAHAV (Hospice at Home Aberystwyth Volunteers) and Aberystwyth RNLI, with each charity receiving £1,032.27.
At the event, Cllr Pryse presented the donations to Gwerfyl Pierce Jones of HAHAV and Geraint Wheeler, Operations Manager at Aberystwyth RNLI. The evening was a celebration of local generosity and community spirit.
Councillor Maldwyn Pryse thanked his fellow councillors, Aberystwyth Town Council staff and the town's constituents for all their support, help and encouragement during the year. “It was a special privilege to serve as the town's Mayor and it was an experience I will never forget. All the best to both charities and if you have the time they would both appreciate help in terms of volunteers. All the best to the new mayor of Aberystwyth, Councillor Emlyn Jones and every success at work.”
In addition to the presentation, it was also announced that Cllr. Maldwyn Pryse will be taking on a new role as Chair of Aberystwyth RNLI, continuing his commitment to local service and support.
The photo from the evening shows Cllr Pryse with representatives from both benefiting organisations.