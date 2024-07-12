New Quay Town Council wants to build a community garden on the site of former town library.
The building at Uplands Square has been vacant since 2021 and the library is now located at the town’s Memorial Hall.
A consultation asking for views on the future of the building, and asking specifically whether the trust changes its purpose to ‘the advancement of education of the inhabitants of New Quay’, was held last year.
The consultation report found that two thirds of respondents agreed with the planned change of purpose - with a community garden among the suggestions for the site’s future use.
Now New Quay Town Council has lodged a formal proposal to turn the site into a community garden, with Ceredigion County Council’s Charity Trustee Committee said to discuss the plan on Wednesday, 17 July.
In its proposal, New Quay Town Council said: “New Quay Town Council in partnership with the community, children and parents of Ysgol Cei Newydd propose that the old library site be used as a community garden.
“Ysgol Cei Newydd doesn’t have a garden, therefore this area primarily would be a great opportunity for the children to use the garden for educational purposes.”