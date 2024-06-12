A former police officer who had worked in Carmarthenshire has been banned from working within the police again after a hearing ruled that his misuse of computers while in the job “amounted to gross misconduct”.
An Accelerated Misconduct Hearing was held at Dyfed-Powys Police Headquarters into the actions of former Police Constable Christian Stobbs who previously worked in Carmarthenshire was held on 3 June.
Stobbs, who resigned from the force whilst under investigation for computer misuse offences, admitted the offences and received a caution.
Dyfed-Powys Police still pressed ahead with the ‘former officer proceedings’ due to Stobbs’ conduct while in the job.
Dyfed-Powys Police Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis chaired the hearing, at which Stobbs was not present.
Dr Lewis determined that the “former officer’s conduct amounted to gross misconduct”, “and that had he still been serving he would have been dismissed from the force.”
The hearing ruled that Stobbs should now be added to the College of Policing Barred List.
Superintendent Huw Davies, Professional Standards Department, Dyfed-Powys Police, said: "Dyfed-Powys Police expects the highest standards of honesty and integrity from all officers and staff and any alleged breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour will be dealt with appropriately.”