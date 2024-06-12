A man has been recalled to prison following an incident in Burger King in Bangor.
On 7 June police attended the Garth Road area following reports of an altercation. This resulted in a 52-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place, affray and common assault.
The man has since been recalled to prison.
Acting District Inspector Andy Davies thanked those who called police to this incident, adding that officers swiftly attended the location and arrested the man.