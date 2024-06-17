Aberystwyth University’s former Vice-Chancellor, Professor Elizabeth Treasure, has been awarded the CBE in the King’s Birthday Honours.
Professor Treasure, who served as Vice-Chancellor at Aberystwyth University from April 2017 until December 2023, has been recognised for “Services to Higher Education and the people of Aberystwyth and Ceredigion.”
Aberystwyth University Chancellor, Lord Thomas of Cwmgïedd said: “Elizabeth Treasure’s honour of the award of a CBE is a wonderful achievement.
It recognises her outstanding contribution to Aberystwyth University as its Vice-Chancellor, the immense impact she had in bringing about the success the University again enjoys and the massive benefit this has brought the town, Ceredigion and Wales.”
Professor Jon Timmis, Vice-Chancellor, said: “On behalf of the University I would like to extend our warmest congratulations to Elizabeth on being awarded a CBE. During her time here at Aberystwyth, Elizabeth oversaw the opening of Wales’ first School of Veterinary Science and a brand-new Health Education Centre, both key developments in supporting local industry and health services.
“She also navigated the university through the pandemic whilst working closely with local and national services and built on the University’s enviable reputation for providing one of the best student experiences in the UK.
“We are immensely grateful to her for her commitment and leadership to an institution that is so important to so many, both here in Aberystwyth and across the world.”
Professor Treasure holds a BDS in Dental Surgery and a PhD from the University of Birmingham.
Following a range of clinical roles in the National Health Service between 1980 and 1990, Professor Treasure moved to New Zealand where she concurrently held the roles of Public Health Dentist and Lecturer, then Senior Lecturer, at the University of Otago.
In 1995, Professor Treasure was appointed Senior Lecturer and Consultant in Dental Public Health at University of Wales College of Medicine, achieving promotion to Professor in 2000 and being appointed Dean and General Manager at the Dental School and Hospital in 2006.
She was awarded the British Dental Association's John Tomes Medal for scientific eminence and outstanding service to the profession in 2006 and a Fellowship in Dental Surgery of the Royal College of Surgeons in 2011.
In 2010, Professor Treasure became the first woman to be appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Cardiff University.