Hearing that no further action will be taken following a multi-million­-pound fraud investigation into BCUHB, he said: “This is a health board that has been plagued with damning report after damning report, accusations of cover-ups, and concerns about missing millions. While it is good news no further action needs to be taken with regards to the NHS Counter Fraud Wales investigation, in the interests of helping to restore trust in the processes, the Ernst & Young report into the health board’s financial irregularities must be published in full.