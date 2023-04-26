Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor is calling for Ernst & Young’s report into Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s (BCUHB) financial irregularities to be published in full.
Hearing that no further action will be taken following a multi-million-pound fraud investigation into BCUHB, he said: “This is a health board that has been plagued with damning report after damning report, accusations of cover-ups, and concerns about missing millions. While it is good news no further action needs to be taken with regards to the NHS Counter Fraud Wales investigation, in the interests of helping to restore trust in the processes, the Ernst & Young report into the health board’s financial irregularities must be published in full.
“It is extremely concerning to learn that Welsh Government have decided not to disclose the information from this report. At the very least it should be made completely available to the Senedd’s Public Accounts and Public Affairs Committee.
“It was clearly of sufficient importance to cause tensions in the board, and we shouldn’t forget that it was the independent board members, who were treated shoddily by the health minister, that insisted on this independent review by Ernst and Young.
“We also need to understand from Audit Wales whether this provides them with the evidence they need to state that the accounts for 2021-22 are correct and that everything can be properly accounted for.”