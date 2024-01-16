Community food groups have received free booklets from Ceredigion County Council which aim to help people eat well for less this winter.
The booklet aims to reduce food waste and was designed by UKHarvest, an environmental charity.
The bilingual booklet includes information on food waste, meal planning, making the most of your shop, food storage and food safety and some basic recipes.
Ceredigion County Council received 1,000 of the booklets and are now distributing them across Ceredigion.
Rev Liz Rees, who runs The Well in Aberystwyth and Jubilee Storehouse, Penparcau, said: “I took some of the leaflets into the food bank to be given out with food parcels and I showed them to some of the people in the cafe who took them.
“All agreed that there was some very useful information in the leaflets.”
The booklets are free to download from UK Harvest’s website, along with a lot of other very useful resources.
Cllr Catrin M S Davies, Ceredigion cabinet member and chair of the Poverty Prevention Working Group said: “Unfortunately, we are all aware of the pressures people are facing with the cost of living this winter.
“This booklet is full of useful and practical advice to try and ease the financial burden.
“And remember that we have a Cost of Living Support website full of advice and support for everyone in Ceredigion.”
The council has developed a webpage that lists all the help and support available to people who are struggling with the cost of living this winter.