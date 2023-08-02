Llanddewi Brefi residents are being offered the chance to learn how to use the defibrillator located at the village square.
Dysgu Bro is offering a four-hour training session free of charge on Saturday, 12 August at Y Ganolfan/Community Centre from 10am.
Twelve people can be trained at a time and need to register for the course in Siop Brefi or The New Inn.
Places are filling up quickly so there may be a need to book a second session to start at 3pm.
