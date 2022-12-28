Tree planting volunteers have been called on to help a reforestation charity in Talgarreg.
Protect Earth is appealing for support with planting native Welsh saplings to provide a habitat for the region’s wildlife and capture carbon dioxide near the village.
The charity has completed several successful plantings in Wales in the last month but due to the freezing conditions it has been unable to stage its session in Talgarreg.
It is now appealing for volunteers for tomorrow (29 December) and Friday.
It is hoping to plant 1,250 native broad-leaved trees and shrubs before it begins works in Cornwall and Devon next month.
The charity on its website says: “Protect Earth is a reforestation charity that helps plant the right trees in the right place, when government grants fail to help land owners reforest.
“We work with local climate action groups and volunteers so we can all do this on a shoestring budget, and save the planet a little bit every week.
“We are going to be planting more than 1,000 trees, predominately Oak species, rather than Hazel to help maintain the woodland characteristic of Mid and West Wales, but with a high diversity of other tree species to maximise biodiversity.
“There are many Beech trees thriving in the local area, which we will also be bolstering by planting more.
“Surrounding the woodland will be a shrub layer to provide good woodland-edge habitat, and planted with species that provide good sources of nectar, pollen and berries for wildlife.”
The charity asks if volunteers can bring along:
· A spade - a small border spade or a fencing spade / drainage shovel (which have a narrow/pointed blade) are ideal for tree planting. A large spade is ok, too.
· Gardening gloves - the sturdier the better
· Sturdy footwear - preferably boots or wellies
· Plenty of food and water
· Hand sanitiser
Anyone interested can go to Tree Planting: 960 Trees to be planted in Cardigan, West Wales — Protect Earth for more information, and can volunteer via the link at the bottom of that page.