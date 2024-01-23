A YELLOW warning for rain has been issued for Tuesday afternoon as Storm Jocelyn approaches.
There is already a warning in place for strong winds today and on Wednesday, with Met Office forecasters issuing a fresh alert for heavy rain from 12.30pm on Tuesday.
The warning, which runs until 7pm says: "After Tuesday morning's rain, further rain is expected to affect Wales this afternoon, becoming heavy and persistent at times, especially on high ground and on west and south facing upslopes.
"10 to 20 mm may fall widely while on some upslopes and high ground as much as 40 to 50 mm may fall."
The Met Office adds that this rain could result in 'the flooding of a few places'.
The warning area covers all of Wales just south of Aberystwyth, with two other yellow warnings in place for strong winds.
The first warning, which covers as far north as Aberystwyth runs from 12pm until 3pm on Wednesday and says: "A spell of strong winds associated with Storm Jocelyn is expected to develop across this region during Tuesday afternoon, peaking overnight into Wednesday morning, before easing across most areas by midday.
"However, winds are likely to remain strong across and just to the east of the Pennines until early Wednesday afternoon.
"Peak gusts of 45-55mph are likely inland, perhaps 65mph on some exposed coasts."
The second wind warning, which covers an area north of Aberystwyth runs from 4pm on Tuesday until 1pm Wednesday which predicts strong winds, leading to possible disruptions, stating: "A spell of strengthening west or southwesterly winds is expected to affect Northern Ireland, north Wales, northern England and Scotland from Tuesday evening, associated with Storm Jocelyn.
"Winds are widely expected to gust to 55-65 mph, with a few exposed locations possibly seeing in excess of 70 mph, although the greatest likelihood of these is now highlighted with an Amber warning (in Scotland).
"Gusts of 55-65mph are fairly typical for a winter storm across these areas, but following the impacts caused by Storm Isha resilience is expected to be lower and it may also hamper any ongoing recovery and repair efforts."
Natural Resources Wales says that it expects to be issuing fresh flood alerts throughout the day.